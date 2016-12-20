Mall fights send post-holiday shopper...

Mall fights send post-holiday shoppers scrambling for exits

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

Fights broke out at malls around the country Monday night sending shoppers, who were looking for post-holiday deals, scrambling for the exits. No one was seriously injured in the mall melees, which, during the panic, also prompted numerous false reports of gunfire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Central Ohio hospitals see increase in young pe... 3 hr Zoe Regen 1
News Christian students designing shelter for Syrian... 6 hr Khan 1
News Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I... 22 hr barnie 2
News Lottery has boom year, seeks big budget Dec 24 Julieta 1
News Ohio colleges, universities: Protect immigrant ... Dec 23 They cannot kill ... 16
fake italy slovenjia Dec 23 web school 18
News Thompson, Dunlap & Heydinger recognized as Octo... Dec 21 Cow Tails 2
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,288 • Total comments across all topics: 277,377,217

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC