Mall fights send post-holiday shoppers scrambling for exits
Fights broke out at malls around the country Monday night sending shoppers, who were looking for post-holiday deals, scrambling for the exits. No one was seriously injured in the mall melees, which, during the panic, also prompted numerous false reports of gunfire.
