Judge okays reopening of Weathersfield injection well at quake site

A well used to dispose of oil and gas drilling waste in Weathersfield Township could open again next year following a two year shutdown prompted by an earthquake recorded at the well site. A Franklin County Court has given the Ohio Department of Natural Rescources' Oil and Gas Commission thirty days to reverse the shutdown order issued following a 2.1 magnitude earthquake on August 31, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.