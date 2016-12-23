Jordan Chunn rushes for three touchdowns as Troy beats Ohio in Dollar General Bowl
Troy capped off its most-successful season as an FBS school with a thrilling bowl victory in its home state. The Trojans forced five Ohio turnovers -- converting three of them into touchdowns -- to claim a 28-23 win before a crowd of 32,377 in the Dollar General Bowl at Mobile's Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
