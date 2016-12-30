ICYMI: Ohio Politics for December 30, 2016
The GOP is preparing to repeal portions of the law funding Obamacare as early as January 3rd, but do not have a plan in place to replace it. Experts are warning that a January move to eliminate funding for subsidies and cost-sharing will leave consumers unable to purchase plans, drive up insurance costs and chase carriers from the marketplace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plunderbund.
