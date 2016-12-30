ICYMI: Ohio Politics for December 30,...

ICYMI: Ohio Politics for December 30, 2016

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Plunderbund

The GOP is preparing to repeal portions of the law funding Obamacare as early as January 3rd, but do not have a plan in place to replace it. Experts are warning that a January move to eliminate funding for subsidies and cost-sharing will leave consumers unable to purchase plans, drive up insurance costs and chase carriers from the marketplace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plunderbund.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... 6 hr Oliver Cantterberry 4
News Detroit demolishes thousands of structures; man... Thu Mark 1
News Central Ohio hospitals see increase in young pe... Thu Reality 12
News Could Ohio's Next Governor Be Democrat Jerry Sp... Dec 28 lindachicago 1
News Christian students designing shelter for Syrian... Dec 27 Khan 1
News Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I... Dec 26 barnie 2
News Lottery has boom year, seeks big budget Dec 24 Julieta 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,464 • Total comments across all topics: 277,483,850

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC