Future of Ohio's Early Voting Period Uncertain After Supreme Court Stay
In recent years, Ohio has had a so-called "golden week" when voters could both register and cast ballots at the same time. Ohio voters also had weekend voting hours on the Saturdays and Sundays leading up to Election Day.
