Electors start voting to officially pick Donald Trump as President

Monday Dec 19 Read more: KOBI NBC5

At 10 a.m. Monday, members of the Electoral College began casting their ballots in state capitals across the nation to make Donald Trump's victory official. By 1 p.m., 23 states had voted so far, with no surprises in the balloting and Trump collecting 135 votes to Hillary Clinton's 83. The 538 men and women will be voting primarily in accordance with the results from November in their state.

