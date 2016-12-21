Electors start voting to officially pick Donald Trump as President
At 10 a.m. Monday, members of the Electoral College began casting their ballots in state capitals across the nation to make Donald Trump's victory official. By 1 p.m., 23 states had voted so far, with no surprises in the balloting and Trump collecting 135 votes to Hillary Clinton's 83. The 538 men and women will be voting primarily in accordance with the results from November in their state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio colleges, universities: Protect immigrant ...
|2 hr
|White Rabbit
|14
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|4 hr
|Fred Flintstone
|1
|Thompson, Dunlap & Heydinger recognized as Octo...
|19 hr
|Cow Tails
|2
|Texas gov. tells faithless elector 'You're Fire...
|Wed
|Sean_Michael
|1
|Jason Keigley Richwood Ohio Sentenced (Nov '10)
|Wed
|beware
|8
|Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ...
|Mon
|Knock off purse s...
|3
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec 15
|Oliver Canterrber...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC