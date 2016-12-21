DOJ Settles with Ohio Banks Over Alleged Lending Discrimination

On December 28, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it filed a complaint against, and entered a consent order with, two Ohio-based banks, resolving allegations that the banks had violated the Fair Housing Act and Equal Credit Opportunity Act by engaging in discriminatory lending. The DOJ alleged that, from at least 2010 through 2014, the banks structured their business to avoid the residentiall lending needs of African American-majority neighborhoods in Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus, and Indianapolis, discouraging applicants in those neighborhoods from applying for credit.

