Could Ohio's Next Governor Be Democrat Jerry Springer?

If reality TV star Donald Trump defied the odds and political gravity to make it all the way to the White House, paving the way for another wealthy TV personality with a vast following to follow in his footsteps, might Jerry Springer be Ohio's next governor? A staunch Democrat who was the mayor of Cincinnati before he started hosting The Jerry Springer Show, a raunchy and sometimes violent day-time TV program that made him famous and widely wealthy, the idea of Jerry Springer running for higher office got a couple trial runs that didn't end well. His first flop came in 1970 when he ran for Congress.

