Could Ohio's Next Governor Be Democra...

Could Ohio's Next Governor Be Democrat Jerry Springer?

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Plunderbund

If reality TV star Donald Trump defied the odds and political gravity to make it all the way to the White House, paving the way for another wealthy TV personality with a vast following to follow in his footsteps, might Jerry Springer be Ohio's next governor? A staunch Democrat who was the mayor of Cincinnati before he started hosting The Jerry Springer Show, a raunchy and sometimes violent day-time TV program that made him famous and widely wealthy, the idea of Jerry Springer running for higher office got a couple trial runs that didn't end well. His first flop came in 1970 when he ran for Congress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plunderbund.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Central Ohio hospitals see increase in young pe... 1 hr They cannot kill ... 8
News Christian students designing shelter for Syrian... Tue Khan 1
News Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I... Mon barnie 2
News Lottery has boom year, seeks big budget Dec 24 Julieta 1
News Ohio colleges, universities: Protect immigrant ... Dec 23 They cannot kill ... 16
fake italy slovenjia Dec 23 web school 18
News Thompson, Dunlap & Heydinger recognized as Octo... Dec 21 Cow Tails 2
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,018 • Total comments across all topics: 277,400,048

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC