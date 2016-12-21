Copy-Mitchell, Mavunga launch Ohio St. past Indiana 92-82
Kelsey Mitchell scored 31 points and Stephanie Mavunga grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds and scored 14 points as No. 14 Ohio State beat Indiana 92-82 on Saturday.
