Copy-Mitchell, Mavunga launch Ohio St. past Indiana 92-82

Mitchell, Mavunga launch Ohio St. past Indiana 92-82

13 hrs ago

Kelsey Mitchell scored 31 points and Stephanie Mavunga grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds and scored 14 points as No. 14 Ohio State beat Indiana 92-82 on Saturday.

