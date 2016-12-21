Colorado refers faithless 'Hamilton elector' who voted for...

Colorado refers faithless 'Hamilton e...

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: SFGate

Colorado's secretary of state on Wednesday announced the referral of elector Michael Baca to the state's attorney general for investigation, after Baca defied his oath as an elector and voted for John Kasich, the former GOP presidential candidate and Ohio's governor. Baca, who took an oath to "vote for the candidate, and by separate ballot, the vice presidential candidate who received the highest number of votes in the preceding general election" in Colorado, was one of five electors nationwide that refused to vote for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton .

