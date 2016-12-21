Cleveland bishop retires; Toledo bishop will oversee NE Ohio
The head of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Cleveland is retiring because of unspecified health concerns, and the bishop in Toledo is taking on administration of the northeast Ohio diocese for the immediate future. The dioceses said Wednesday that Pope Francis accepted Cleveland Bishop Richard Lennon's resignation and granted him early retirement status.
