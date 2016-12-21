'Christmas Light Fight' in NE Ohio: Home & Garden News
Taniya Nayak & Carter Oosterhouse are co-hosts of "Great Cleveland Light Fight," which features a North Ridgeville family on Monday's episode. 'LIGHT FIGHT' IN NORTH RIDGEVILLE: The Micklos family of North Ridgeville, and their three-generation-old light display, will be featured on the final episode of "Great Christmas Light Fight," airing at 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 on WEWS Channel 5. Monday's episode also includes the Moore family with its eclectic decorations in Raleigh, North Carolina; the Mazoch family's father/son duo who created a "Coastal Christmas" display in Corpus Christi, Texas; and the Simpson family's patriotic tribute to veterans in Sinking Springs, Pennsylvania.
