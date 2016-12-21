Celtics coach Brad Stevens touting Oh...

Celtics coach Brad Stevens touting Ohio State ties ahead of Fiesta Bowl

17 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Stevens, whose Cs are in Cleveland Thursday to play the Cavs, said he visited a Buckeyes football practice and coach Urban Meyer in September while Stevens was "in town for a wedding." Stevens said his father went to Ohio State's medical school, and his wife, Tracy, is a Rocky River High School graduate with family members who have ties to Ohio State.

