Business executive and family among 6...

Business executive and family among 6 on missing Ohio plane

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The chief executive of a beverage distribution company and his family were among six people on a plane that disappeared overnight shortly after takeoff from Cleveland's lakeshore airport, his family said Friday. The parents of Superior Beverage Company executive John T. Fleming confirmed to multiple media outlets that he was the pilot of the Columbus-bound plane carrying three children and three adults when it vanished from radar late Thursday about 2 miles over Lake Erie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit demolishes thousands of structures; man... 15 hr Mark 1
News Central Ohio hospitals see increase in young pe... Thu Reality 12
News Could Ohio's Next Governor Be Democrat Jerry Sp... Wed lindachicago 1
News Christian students designing shelter for Syrian... Dec 27 Khan 1
News Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I... Dec 26 barnie 2
News Lottery has boom year, seeks big budget Dec 24 Julieta 1
News Ohio colleges, universities: Protect immigrant ... Dec 23 They cannot kill ... 16
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,340 • Total comments across all topics: 277,461,212

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC