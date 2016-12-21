Box swiped from porch held Ohio familya s heirlooms
An Ohio man is hoping thieves who swiped boxes from his porch that contained family heirlooms will have a little holiday spirit and return the items. Kyle Barron figures the thieves grabbed the packages last week from his Akron home thinking they were valuable Christmas gifts.
