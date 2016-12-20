Beware of family emergency scamsSeveral Ohioans have reported losing...
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine is warning Ohioans to beware of family emergency scams. Several Ohioans have reported losing thousands of dollars to the scam in recent weeks.
