Bestselling author returning to Ohio to try to help
After writing and talking repeatedly about the problems facing the kind of people he grew up with, bestselling author J.D. Vance is coming back to his home state to try to do something to make things better. Vance's "Hillbilly Elegy," with colorful tales and observations from his life in the Ohio Rust Belt city of Middletown and his familial home in rural eastern Kentucky, was among 2016's most prominent nonfiction books.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lottery has boom year, seeks big budget
|Sat
|Julieta
|1
|Ohio colleges, universities: Protect immigrant ...
|Fri
|They cannot kill ...
|16
|fake italy slovenjia
|Fri
|web school
|18
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Dec 22
|Fred Flintstone
|1
|Thompson, Dunlap & Heydinger recognized as Octo...
|Dec 21
|Cow Tails
|2
|Texas gov. tells faithless elector 'You're Fire...
|Dec 21
|Sean_Michael
|1
|Jason Keigley Richwood Ohio Sentenced (Nov '10)
|Dec 21
|beware
|8
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC