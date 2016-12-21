Bestselling author returning to Ohio ...

Bestselling author returning to Ohio to try to help

After writing and talking repeatedly about the problems facing the kind of people he grew up with, bestselling author J.D. Vance is coming back to his home state to try to do something to make things better. Vance's "Hillbilly Elegy," with colorful tales and observations from his life in the Ohio Rust Belt city of Middletown and his familial home in rural eastern Kentucky, was among 2016's most prominent nonfiction books.

