Automated title process system set to 'go live'Offices will be closed ...
The Ohio Department of Public Safety has been working to program the newest version of the automated title processing system for the last several years. "It is scheduled to 'go live' over the New Year's weekend," said Susan Clerk, Huron County clerk of courts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lottery has boom year, seeks big budget
|Sat
|Julieta
|1
|Ohio colleges, universities: Protect immigrant ...
|Fri
|They cannot kill ...
|16
|fake italy slovenjia
|Dec 23
|web school
|18
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Dec 22
|Fred Flintstone
|1
|Thompson, Dunlap & Heydinger recognized as Octo...
|Dec 21
|Cow Tails
|2
|Texas gov. tells faithless elector 'You're Fire...
|Dec 21
|Sean_Michael
|1
|Jason Keigley Richwood Ohio Sentenced (Nov '10)
|Dec 21
|beware
|8
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC