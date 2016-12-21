Authorities: Ohio man ran gambling ho...

Authorities: Ohio man ran gambling house out of gas station

Authorities say a southwest Ohio man ran an illegal gambling house out of a Springfield Township gas station where investigators also found $11,000 worth of counterfeit clothing. The Ohio Investigative Unit announced Monday that 46-year-old Indrjit Singh was charged with operating a gambling house and other offenses after investigators concluded their probe of the Seven Hills Sunoco last week.

