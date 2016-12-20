Ohio delegates to July's Republican National Convention in Cleveland -- at left, former Ohio House Speaker Jo Ann Davidson, at center on mic Ohio GOP Chair Matt Borges and at far right, current Speaker Cliff Rosenberger -- celebrate after casting their votes for Gov. John Kasich. As Ohio Republicans regroup for 2017, Borges is facing a challenge for his Ohio Republican Party chairmanship from Canton's Jane Timken, who is backed by supporters of President-elect Donald Trump in Ohio.

