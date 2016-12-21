8 family slayings still unsolved as Ohio sheriff is sworn in
In this Wednesday, April 27, 2016, file photo, Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader speaks to the media alongside Ohio State Attorney General Mike DeWine, background, during a news conference, in Waverly, Ohio. Reader, the appointed southern Ohio sheriff investigating the slayings of eight people from one family, was sworn in Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, for a four-year term after winning the election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit demolishes thousands of structures; man...
|12 hr
|Mark
|1
|Central Ohio hospitals see increase in young pe...
|Thu
|Reality
|12
|Could Ohio's Next Governor Be Democrat Jerry Sp...
|Wed
|lindachicago
|1
|Christian students designing shelter for Syrian...
|Dec 27
|Khan
|1
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Dec 26
|barnie
|2
|Lottery has boom year, seeks big budget
|Dec 24
|Julieta
|1
|Ohio colleges, universities: Protect immigrant ...
|Dec 23
|They cannot kill ...
|16
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC