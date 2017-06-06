Young journalists honored with nation...

Young journalists honored with national Livingston Awards

21 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

Young journalists who wrote about economic despair in Appalachia, covered mass killings in Syria and put a human face on immigration policy have been named winners of Livingston Awards. Associated Press reporter Claire Galofaro, The California Sunday Magazine's Brooke Jarvis and The New Yorker's Ben Taub received the $10,000 awards intended to encourage journalists younger than 35. The late Gwen Ifill also was honored at a Tuesday ceremony in New York City.

Chicago, IL

