WWI veteran's long lost Purple Heart returned to his family
A long lost Purple Heart medal awarded to a World War I veteran wounded in a gas attack has been returned to his family in central New York. Vermont-based Purple Hearts Reunited says the medal belonged to Cpl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York's highest court welcomes first openly ...
|2 hr
|The Troll Stopper
|7
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|7 hr
|Zed
|62,383
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|8 hr
|Levine
|1,506
|A Monument to Gay and Transgender People Is Com...
|9 hr
|American
|5
|Cuomo: Senate's health care bill an 'assault' o...
|10 hr
|Lefty Loosey
|4
|Pro gay!!!
|Jun 24
|Dave339
|46
|Prince William hits DC; Kate joins NYC first lady (Dec '14)
|Jun 23
|The Bronx Cheer-Lady
|23
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC