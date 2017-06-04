Washington, California, New York Unite To Back Climate Pact
"If the USA drops out of the climate agreement ... for European trade policy, this means that American production sites don't need to abide by the climate goals", Germany's center-left chancellor candidate said on Thursday, speaking at the WDR Europa Forum in Berlin. When US President Donald Trump stood in the White House Rose Garden on Thursday and announced he was withdrawing the country from the Paris agreement on climate change , he attracted an outpouring of criticism from leaders around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|10 hr
|MMC716
|62,360
|Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone...
|11 hr
|You Desereve It
|3
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|14 hr
|Stinky
|1,380
|666 fifth ave NY...the devil is in the details
|Fri
|thegrouchbrigade
|2
|Outlet mall to break ground this month (Apr '12)
|Jun 1
|Zombies go there
|5
|Body-slamming the press: Gianforte skirmish mar...
|May 26
|Keyanna
|6
|The SNL Season Finale Included Dwayne Johnson M...
|May 21
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC