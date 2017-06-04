Washington, California, New York Unit...

Washington, California, New York Unite To Back Climate Pact

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

"If the USA drops out of the climate agreement ... for European trade policy, this means that American production sites don't need to abide by the climate goals", Germany's center-left chancellor candidate said on Thursday, speaking at the WDR Europa Forum in Berlin. When US President Donald Trump stood in the White House Rose Garden on Thursday and announced he was withdrawing the country from the Paris agreement on climate change , he attracted an outpouring of criticism from leaders around the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 10 hr MMC716 62,360
News Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone... 11 hr You Desereve It 3
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 14 hr Stinky 1,380
666 fifth ave NY...the devil is in the details Fri thegrouchbrigade 2
News Outlet mall to break ground this month (Apr '12) Jun 1 Zombies go there 5
News Body-slamming the press: Gianforte skirmish mar... May 26 Keyanna 6
News The SNL Season Finale Included Dwayne Johnson M... May 21 Geezer 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,912 • Total comments across all topics: 281,530,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC