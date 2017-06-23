US Attorney for Northern District of ...

US Attorney for Northern District of New York will retire

Read more: Watertown Daily Times

The United States Attorney's Office announced Thursday that Richard S. Hartunian, 48th U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of New York, will retire June 30 after seven years of service. Most recently, Mr. Hartunian, of Delmar, worked for the Department of Justice for twenty years and served as the Chair of the Attorney General's Advisory Committee in 2016 and 2017.

