Uber, Lyft service in upstate New York, Long Island starts June 29

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation late Monday allowing Uber and Lyft to begin service in cities like Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Albany as well as all of Long Island on June 29. Lawmakers voted earlier this year to allow the ride-hailing apps to expand after years of being limited to the New York City area, though the law also required a ... (more)

