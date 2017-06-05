Uber, Lyft service in upstate New York, Long Island starts June 29
Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation late Monday allowing Uber and Lyft to begin service in cities like Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Albany as well as all of Long Island on June 29. Lawmakers voted earlier this year to allow the ride-hailing apps to expand after years of being limited to the New York City area, though the law also required a ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|1 hr
|Carl
|1,395
|Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone...
|1 hr
|Law student
|6
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|14 hr
|Movin on out
|62,363
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|20 hr
|Jet Fuel
|30
|666 fifth ave NY...the devil is in the details
|Jun 2
|thegrouchbrigade
|2
|Outlet mall to break ground this month (Apr '12)
|Jun 1
|Zombies go there
|5
|Body-slamming the press: Gianforte skirmish mar...
|May 26
|Keyanna
|6
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC