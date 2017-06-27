Two smart fixes that will help New Yo...

Two smart fixes that will help New York City help the homeless

11 hrs ago

The city's decision to roll out 90 new shelters for families and single New Yorkers who are homeless will comprehensively reform a system that has traditionally relied on expensive, short-term fixes. As we rethink our approach, it's time to focus on a new strategic imperative: giving families the tools to break the cycle of homelessness for good.

