Two Members Of Iranian Proxy Group Charged With Planning Terror Attacks In the United States

As the events of last week were still fresh in Tehran, two Hezbollah operatives-Hezbollah is Iran's proxy force in Lebanon and it is funded and led by the Iranian regime- were indicted for planning terror attacks on the United States . Ali Kourani, 32, of the Bronx, New York, and Samer el Debek, 37, of Dearborn, Michigan, aka, "Samer Eldebek," were arrested on Thursday, June 1, on charges related to their alleged activities on behalf of Hizballah, a designated foreign terrorist organization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RedState.