Today in History: June 23
Pilot Wiley Post, left, with his navigator Harold Gatty in front of the plane in which they are to attempt to fly around the world in ten days in June 1931. They have left Roosevelt Field for Harbour Grace, Newfoundland in their first stage.
Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
