From Tuesday, June 13th through Thursday, June 15th, The Picture House Regional Film Center will host the third annual edition of the Ecuadorian Film Festival in New York at its iconic 1921 theater in Pelham. One of seven theaters acting as venues for the festival, TPH will screen three of the juried, Sin muertos no hay carnaval on June 13th, Alba on June 14th, and Translucido on June 15th.

