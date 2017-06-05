Third Annual Edition of the Ecuadorian Film Festival in New York
From Tuesday, June 13th through Thursday, June 15th, The Picture House Regional Film Center will host the third annual edition of the Ecuadorian Film Festival in New York at its iconic 1921 theater in Pelham. One of seven theaters acting as venues for the festival, TPH will screen three of the juried, Sin muertos no hay carnaval on June 13th, Alba on June 14th, and Translucido on June 15th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Rochelle Talk.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|1 hr
|lewis
|1,402
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Tue
|CTK
|62,364
|Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone...
|Tue
|No JD For U
|7
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Jun 5
|Jet Fuel
|30
|666 fifth ave NY...the devil is in the details
|Jun 2
|thegrouchbrigade
|2
|Outlet mall to break ground this month (Apr '12)
|Jun 1
|Zombies go there
|5
|Body-slamming the press: Gianforte skirmish mar...
|May 26
|Keyanna
|6
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC