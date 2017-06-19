Their cars were repossessed a " but l...

Their cars were repossessed a " but lenders force them to keep making payments for years

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Yvette Harris, who is still paying off a car loan for a 1997 Mitsubishi that was repossessed more than a decade ago, at home in New York, June 9, 2017. Some subprime lenders who are unable to recover the balance of auto loans by repossessing and reselling the vehicles are aggressively suing borrowers to collect what remains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 1 hr Squach 1,470
Pro gay!!! 8 hr Dave339 23
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 9 hr Truth 62,375
U.S. Coast Guard warns Hillary Jun 17 Amy 4
News Lake Ontario levels unleash a flood of cross-bo... Jun 16 dock 1 ft under H20 1
Patsy Beachard Jun 16 Carmen W 1
News Sex offenders let off easy in northern New York (Jan '11) Jun 15 Whiskeyman 15
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,158 • Total comments across all topics: 281,888,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC