Theatre captures 1920s decadence

Theatre captures 1920s decadence

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Courier

Not to make light of it, but living with a split personality seems to be sitting comfortably on his shoulders. Taking on the lion's share as the second lead in The Great Gatsby, Tiernan LaFleur-Johnson is immersing himself in the classic romantically-tragic tale penned by F. Scott Fitzgerald and being presented by Kelowna Actors Studio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 2 hr Stinky 1,368
666 fifth ave NY...the devil is in the details 10 hr thegrouchbrigade 2
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 13 hr Geedy Gus 62,352
News Outlet mall to break ground this month (Apr '12) Thu Zombies go there 5
News Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone... May 31 Prince Velveeta 1
News Body-slamming the press: Gianforte skirmish mar... May 26 Keyanna 6
News The SNL Season Finale Included Dwayne Johnson M... May 21 Geezer 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,203 • Total comments across all topics: 281,485,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC