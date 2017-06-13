The Latest: Puerto Rican flags adorn annual NYC parade
Floats adorned with Puerto Rican flags are lined up on streets off Fifth Avenue, ready to step off for New York's annual Puerto Rican Day Parade. Some corporate sponsors dropped out of the celebrations this year after parade organizers decided to grant the title of "National Freedom Hero" to Oscar Lopez Rivera.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|5 hr
|Common Sense
|1,424
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|6 hr
|Just Saying
|62,369
|Sex offenders let off easy in northern New York (Jan '11)
|9 hr
|Cheesecake
|9
|Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone...
|Sat
|Try more taxes
|8
|Rep. Chris Collins tells Gov. Cuomo to bring on...
|Jun 9
|Marie S
|1
|NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Sub...
|Jun 8
|spytheweb
|1
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Jun 5
|Jet Fuel
|30
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC