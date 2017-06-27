The Latest: Fatal Amtrak accident imp...

The Latest: Fatal Amtrak accident impacts commuter trains

11 hrs ago

Riders traveling on commuter trains in Maryland are being impacted by a fatal accident involving an Amtrak train near Washington's Union Station. Riders traveling on MARC's Camden and Penn lines can expect major delays Wednesday as a result of the incident in which two railroad workers were struck and killed by an Amtrak train.

