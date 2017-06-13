The Heroes and Villains of New York's Changing Cityscape
There once was a time when the resistance movements of New York pushed back against the regimenting, state-sponsored programs known as "urban renewal." Six years ago, speaking at Cooper Union, musician Patti Smith warned aspiring artists against coming to New York City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|36 min
|Squach
|1,422
|Sex offenders let off easy in northern New York (Jan '11)
|3 hr
|Cheesecake
|11
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|3 hr
|Get a life
|62,367
|Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone...
|Sat
|Try more taxes
|8
|Rep. Chris Collins tells Gov. Cuomo to bring on...
|Jun 9
|Marie S
|1
|NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Sub...
|Jun 8
|spytheweb
|1
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Jun 5
|Jet Fuel
|30
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC