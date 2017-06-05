The Gig Economy, Independent Contractors, and New York Law
The gig economy is a disruptive factor in many industries, including the housing market , transportation services , delivery services , and beauty services . Time Magazine conducted a study which revealed that more than 90 million U.S. adults have participated in the gig economy, with at least 45 million U.S. adults earning income as a provider of The Gig Economy, Independent Contractors, and New York Law such goods or services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Isaac
|62,365
|Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone...
|1 hr
|Try more taxes
|8
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|2 hr
|Stinky
|1,412
|Rep. Chris Collins tells Gov. Cuomo to bring on...
|20 hr
|Marie S
|1
|NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Sub...
|Thu
|spytheweb
|1
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Jun 5
|Jet Fuel
|30
|666 fifth ave NY...the devil is in the details
|Jun 2
|thegrouchbrigade
|2
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC