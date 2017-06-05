Terror suspects 'plotted London tourist attraction attack'

'I want to burn the White House down': NSA leaker Reality Winner, 25, is DENIED bail as prosecutors claim she may have stolen more top secret information, was fascinated with Islamic terrorism and planned to play the 'pretty, white girl' card in court Donald Trump Jr tells Sean Hannity that his father's legal mess is over as he calls Russia investigation a '10-month witch hunt' that is 'all passed' White House demanded House Republicans go on TV channels to defend Trump after Comey's explosive testimony as the President was 'obsessing and watching every channel' Ex-model jailed for 'trying to hire hitman to kill her huband's ex-wife and dispose of the corpse in a wood chipper' has conviction quashed as judge calls indictment 'fatally flawed' Disturbing footage shows how long-term cocaine usage can cause the heart to beat erratically and be 3 TIMES its normal size Married father-of-two, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.