Teacher, 33, 'planned to have sex wit...

Teacher, 33, 'planned to have sex with 12-year-old girl'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Footage captures shocking moment a thief makes off with the wedding ring and backpack of the Army vet who was stabbed to death defending teenage girls on a Portland train Kathy Griffin claims she is a victim of 'bullying' at the hands of the Trump family as she prepares to hold a press conference to explain why she did THAT photo shoot Professional chefs reveal the mistakes that amateur cooks ALWAYS make in the kitchen Off-duty police officer working for Jimmy Kimmel Live! shoots a Pit Bull Terrier in packed Hollywood ice cream shop after the dog bit him Ariana Grande arrives in UK ahead of Sunday's benefit concert for victims of the Manchester terror attack - which sold out in less than 20 minutes Ivanka Trump posts message of support for LGBTQ Pride Month as her father comes under fire for 'snubbing' the gay pride celebration The world unites against Trump: Angela Merkel vows Europe ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 2 hr Stinky 1,368
666 fifth ave NY...the devil is in the details 10 hr thegrouchbrigade 2
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 13 hr Geedy Gus 62,352
News Outlet mall to break ground this month (Apr '12) Thu Zombies go there 5
News Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone... May 31 Prince Velveeta 1
News Body-slamming the press: Gianforte skirmish mar... May 26 Keyanna 6
News The SNL Season Finale Included Dwayne Johnson M... May 21 Geezer 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,203 • Total comments across all topics: 281,485,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC