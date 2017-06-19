Surgeon charged with child sex abuse ...

Surgeon charged with child sex abuse suspected for years

Northern California prosecutors say a brain surgeon charged with sexually abusing children had been suspected of molesting youngsters for years and sought to impregnate women to create more victims. Northern California prosecutors say a brain surgeon charged with sexually abusing children had been suspected of molesting youngsters for years and sought to impregnate women to create more victims.

