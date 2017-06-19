Star Trek's extreme 'fans' cling on t...

Star Trek's extreme 'fans' cling on to the wrong parts of new series' trailer

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Star Trek returns to TV with Star Trek: Discovery offering up the first new Trek adventures on the small screen in more than 20 years. OPINION: The trailer for Star Trek: Discovery , the latest entry in the Star Trek universe, feature two women of colour - Michelle Yeoh as the starship captain and Sonequa Martin-Green as her first officer - as they engage the Klingon people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cuomo: Senate's health care bill an 'assault' o... 20 min Lefty Loosey 2
News A Monument to Gay and Transgender People Is Com... 1 hr Tavar 5
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 6 hr Squach 1,499
Pro gay!!! Sat Dave339 46
News New York's highest court welcomes first openly ... Fri The Troll Stopper 3
News Prince William hits DC; Kate joins NYC first lady (Dec '14) Fri The Bronx Cheer-Lady 23
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) Fri anon 62,380
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,461 • Total comments across all topics: 282,036,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC