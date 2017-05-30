Source: Brother of man who dismembered boy found dead
In this July 14, 2011 file photo, crime scene investigators collect evidence from the home of Levi Aron, who later pleaded guilty to abducting and killing 8-year-old boy Leiby Kletzky, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. On Friday, June 2, 2017, a law enforcement official said Levi's brother, Tzvi Aron, was found dead, his body bound, wrapped in a blanket and stuffed in a basement closet in the same Brooklyn home where detectives uncovered the remains of the boy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|10 hr
|MMC716
|62,360
|Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone...
|11 hr
|You Desereve It
|3
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|14 hr
|Stinky
|1,380
|666 fifth ave NY...the devil is in the details
|Fri
|thegrouchbrigade
|2
|Outlet mall to break ground this month (Apr '12)
|Jun 1
|Zombies go there
|5
|Body-slamming the press: Gianforte skirmish mar...
|May 26
|Keyanna
|6
|The SNL Season Finale Included Dwayne Johnson M...
|May 21
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC