Small NY museum opens new gallery for $10M art collection
A small upstate New York museum has opened a new gallery exhibiting some of the artwork included in a $10 million collection donated last year. The Feibes and Schmitt Gallery opened Saturday at The Hyde Collection in Glens Falls, 45 miles north of Albany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|44 min
|Stinky
|1,420
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|21 hr
|Anon
|62,366
|Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone...
|Sat
|Try more taxes
|8
|Rep. Chris Collins tells Gov. Cuomo to bring on...
|Fri
|Marie S
|1
|NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Sub...
|Thu
|spytheweb
|1
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Jun 5
|Jet Fuel
|30
|666 fifth ave NY...the devil is in the details
|Jun 2
|thegrouchbrigade
|2
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC