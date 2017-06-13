Small NY museum opens new gallery for...

Small NY museum opens new gallery for $10M art collection

20 hrs ago

A small upstate New York museum has opened a new gallery exhibiting some of the artwork included in a $10 million collection donated last year. The Feibes and Schmitt Gallery opened Saturday at The Hyde Collection in Glens Falls, 45 miles north of Albany.

