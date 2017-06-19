Sex offender with parole violation ju...

Sex offender with parole violation jumped 11 floors to death

17 hrs ago

Authorities say a man who jumped to his death from an 11th-floor apartment building in New York was a sex offender who was being taken into custody at the time for a parole violation. The Post-Standard reports that the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision issued a statement Wednesday night identifying the parolee as 37-year-old Jason Jock.

