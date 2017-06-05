Senior State Dept. official heading t...

Senior State Dept. official heading to Russia to talk a irritantsa

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KXL-AM Portland

A senior U.S. State Department official will head to Russia on June 23 to meet with his Russian counterpart, part of an ongoing dialogue meant to solve "irritants" in the relationship between the two countries. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Tom Shannon will meet with Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov amid reports that the Trump administration is considering returning to Russia access to two diplomatic compounds in the U.S. The State Department has declined to say whether the reports are accurate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXL-AM Portland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 1 hr lewis 1,402
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) Tue CTK 62,364
News Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone... Tue No JD For U 7
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... Jun 5 Jet Fuel 30
666 fifth ave NY...the devil is in the details Jun 2 thegrouchbrigade 2
News Outlet mall to break ground this month (Apr '12) Jun 1 Zombies go there 5
News Body-slamming the press: Gianforte skirmish mar... May 26 Keyanna 6
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,331 • Total comments across all topics: 281,616,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC