Senior State Dept. official heading to Russia to talk a irritantsa

A senior U.S. State Department official will head to Russia on June 23 to meet with his Russian counterpart, part of an ongoing dialogue meant to solve "irritants" in the relationship between the two countries. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Tom Shannon will meet with Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov amid reports that the Trump administration is considering returning to Russia access to two diplomatic compounds in the U.S. The State Department has declined to say whether the reports are accurate.

