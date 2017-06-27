Scary Movies X festival will terroriz...

Scary Movies X festival will terrorize New York City July 14-20

Presented by the Film Society of Lincoln Center , the Scary Movies X festival celebrates its 10th anniversary this year and is coming to terrorize New York City July 14-20. The fest starts off with a bang with the New York premiere of Damien Leone's TERRIFIER, which is the follow up to his 2013 thriller, ALL HALLOWS' EVE .

