Reversal of death penalty for cop killer won't be appealed

Federal prosecutors have decided not to appeal a ruling overturning the death penalty against a man convicted in the 2003 slaying of two undercover New York Police Department detectives. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Brooklyn announced on Monday that it wouldn't challenge a finding last year that Ronell Wilson was ineligible for the death penalty because he met the legal standard for having a mental disability.

