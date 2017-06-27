Q&A: Controversy lingers after $1.7B ...

Q&A: Controversy lingers after $1.7B cleanup of Hudson River

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Dredging crews left the Hudson River two years ago, but criticism of the $1.7 billion cleanup is bubbling up again. Advocates who want the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to order crews back on the river are expected in Poughkeepsie on Wednesday night as the agency holds a public hearing on its review of the Superfund project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York's highest court welcomes first openly ... 5 min Rose_NoHo 11
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 6 min Zed 62,385
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 27 min lewis 1,515
News A Monument to Gay and Transgender People Is Com... 5 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 6
News Cuomo: Senate's health care bill an 'assault' o... Mon Lefty Loosey 4
Pro gay!!! Jun 24 Dave339 46
News Prince William hits DC; Kate joins NYC first lady (Dec '14) Jun 23 The Bronx Cheer-Lady 23
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,306 • Total comments across all topics: 282,069,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC