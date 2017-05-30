Puerto Rican nationalist to march, bu...

Puerto Rican nationalist to march, but not as parade honoree

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

A Puerto Rican nationalist recently freed from prison will still march in a Manhattan parade - even though he has stepped aside from a formal role as "Procer de la Libertad," or National Freedom Hero. It's unclear whether that development will placate critics who objected to the parade committee's original plan to honor Oscar Lopez Rivera, who was part of a militant group responsible for bombings in the 1970s and '80s that killed and maimed New Yorkers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 2 hr Soutane 62,354
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 3 hr lewis 1,371
666 fifth ave NY...the devil is in the details 23 hr thegrouchbrigade 2
News Outlet mall to break ground this month (Apr '12) Thu Zombies go there 5
News Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone... May 31 Prince Velveeta 1
News Body-slamming the press: Gianforte skirmish mar... May 26 Keyanna 6
News The SNL Season Finale Included Dwayne Johnson M... May 21 Geezer 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,944 • Total comments across all topics: 281,498,194

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC