Puerto Rican nationalist to march, but not as parade honoree
A Puerto Rican nationalist recently freed from prison will still march in a Manhattan parade - even though he has stepped aside from a formal role as "Procer de la Libertad," or National Freedom Hero. It's unclear whether that development will placate critics who objected to the parade committee's original plan to honor Oscar Lopez Rivera, who was part of a militant group responsible for bombings in the 1970s and '80s that killed and maimed New Yorkers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|Soutane
|62,354
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|3 hr
|lewis
|1,371
|666 fifth ave NY...the devil is in the details
|23 hr
|thegrouchbrigade
|2
|Outlet mall to break ground this month (Apr '12)
|Thu
|Zombies go there
|5
|Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone...
|May 31
|Prince Velveeta
|1
|Body-slamming the press: Gianforte skirmish mar...
|May 26
|Keyanna
|6
|The SNL Season Finale Included Dwayne Johnson M...
|May 21
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC