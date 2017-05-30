Puerto Rican nationalist to march, but not as parade honoree

A Puerto Rican nationalist recently freed from prison will still march in a Manhattan parade - even though he has stepped aside from a formal role as "Procer de la Libertad," or National Freedom Hero. It's unclear whether that development will placate critics who objected to the parade committee's original plan to honor Oscar Lopez Rivera, who was part of a militant group responsible for bombings in the 1970s and '80s that killed and maimed New Yorkers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.