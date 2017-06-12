Pines Fire: Propane Tanks Explode, 4 ...

Pines Fire: Propane Tanks Explode, 4 Homes Destroyed, 2 Firemen Suffer Minor Injuries

Pines Fire started at about 1 am and is under control. Full details are still not available, but it's known that at about 1 am a fast-moving blaze moved through a section of Fire Island Pines, home and weekend beach town to many LGBT New Yorkers.

