Philando Castile verdict sends 200 protesters into Harlem streets
Philando Castile was fatally shot during a July 4 traffic stop after notifying Officer Jeronimo Yanez he was legally carrying a gun. More than 200 New Yorkers took to the streets Saturday to protest the acquittal of the Minnesota cop who fatally shot Philando Castile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|22 min
|Stinky
|1,457
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Vic
|62,372
|U.S. Coast Guard warns Hillary
|Sat
|Amy
|4
|Lake Ontario levels unleash a flood of cross-bo...
|Fri
|dock 1 ft under H20
|1
|Patsy Beachard
|Fri
|Carmen W
|1
|Pro gay!!!
|Thu
|Dave339
|1
|Sex offenders let off easy in northern New York (Jan '11)
|Thu
|Whiskeyman
|15
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC