Philando Castile verdict sends 200 pr...

Philando Castile verdict sends 200 protesters into Harlem streets

15 hrs ago

Philando Castile was fatally shot during a July 4 traffic stop after notifying Officer Jeronimo Yanez he was legally carrying a gun. More than 200 New Yorkers took to the streets Saturday to protest the acquittal of the Minnesota cop who fatally shot Philando Castile.

